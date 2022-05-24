Kathmandu District Logs 9 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1998 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 9 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 9 infections, all 9 cases confirmed in Kathmandu District.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,087.