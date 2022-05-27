Department of Passport Continues To Open On Sunday

The Department of Passport under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to provide services even on Sunday, a public holiday.

The Department made this decision on Wednesday in line with the government's policies and programmes of providing electronic passports in an easy manner.

It is providing the passport to the service recipients in an easy and smooth manner by operating service even on a public holiday in view of the increasing numbers of service seekers coming to the Department.

The Department said today that it will be open from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday every week from this May 29 until the alternative arrangement is made. It will be providing passport-related services during that time to the service seekers who have applied for passports and booked the date and time of the day concerned reports RSS.