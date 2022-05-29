NEA, KU Sign Agreement To Promote Green Hydrogen Technology

May 29, 2022, 8:03 a.m.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and Kathmandu University (KU) in Dhulikhel, Kavre, have agreed to promote green hydrogen technology in Nepal.

Vice-Chancellor of KU Prof. Dr Bhola Thapa and Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising signed an MoU at a function in Dhulikhel on Friday.

The agreement has been signed between the two organisations for the promotion of green hydrogen technology by developing knowledge, expertise and manpower related to the interest of the NEA and the government, said Biraj Singh Thapa, assistant professor and chief of Green Hydrogen Lab of the KU.

According to the agreement, the university will provide expert assistance and consultation for the hydropower related projects to be operated by the NEA. It is mentioned that the university will prepare a detailed project report of the five-megawatt green ammonia project being forwarded by the NEA.

Similarly, the university will have to conduct three postgraduate and doctoral programmes in Nepal using green hydrogen technology.

The agreement between the KU and the NEA will be implemented over the next five years, the university said.

The NEA will provide Rs. 50 million for expertise related to green hydrogen, project design and operation of educational programmes.

The agreement included that both sides will conduct research programmes on a sampling of green hydrogen technology, use of hydrogen technology to improve the quality of the grid, energy storage during winter and capacity building for proper utilisation of hydropower in Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, MD Ghising said that Nepal would reach the position of importing less electricity and exporting more electricity in the fiscal year 2023/24.

He said that Nepal aims to become self-reliant in hydropower generation by the end of the fiscal year 2024/25.

Ghising said that around 50 to 60 per cent of electricity would be surplus in the rainy season after becoming self-reliant on electricity from 2024/25. Vice-Chancellor Thapa said that cooperation programmes have been initiated with the NEA on the use of wasted hydropower in Nepal in the future.

Stating that water is like white gold, he said that the KU has been advocating in various fields for its use by producing green hydrogen from Nepal's electricity.

Thapa said that the KU would focus on the implementation of green hydrogen production and various studies that could produce urea in Nepal through the use of hydrogen.

The Kathmandu University has been conducting research on green hydrogen production in Nepal by establishing Green Hydrogen Lab reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

