Melamchi Tunnel Door Closed Till October

May 31, 2022, 6:04 p.m.

Water distribution of the Melamchi Drinking Water Project has been stopped.

According to the Mahankalchaur branch office, the distribution of drinking water has been stalled as the main gate of the Melamchi drinking water tunnel has been closed.

The main gate of Melamchi drinking water has been shut down since Tuesday for the safety of the tunnel as the turbid water mixed with sand and gravel started entering the tunnel owing to the rainfall in the origin area of the Melamchi River.

Information Officer of Melamchi Drinking Water Project Rajendra Prasad Pant informed that the entry of the Melamchi River water into the tunnel has been blocked in order that the turbid water does not damage the tunnel.

"The work to close water supply has begun. Regular water supply will be resumed only after the rainy season when clean water starts to flow in the Melamchi river.

He said that as an alternative, preparations are underway to treat and distribute the Bagmati River water reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

