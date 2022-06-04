Nepal Has Started Export Of Additional 114 MW To India From Kali Gandaki A

Nepal Has Started Export Of Electricity To India Generated By Kali Gandaki A. NEA will export the 144 MW of electricity generated by Kali Gandki A from today midnight. “This is a historic occasion for Nepal. We will start the export of additional electricity generated by Marsyangdi, Middle Marsyangdi and Likh river from next week,” said Kulman Ghising, Managing director of NEA. “We are selling our electricity in Indian market up to Rs.19 per unit and Rs. 2.38 lowest.” He said that Nepal will receive average 11.2 per units from Indian market.

Given last year’s bitter experiences with over 500 MW wastes of electricity in Nepal, MD Ghising took initiative to open the Indian market. After a long effort, Nepal has finally able to utilize the electricity selling in good price in India.

On Thursday, NEA exported electricity generated by Trishuli 23.2 MW and 14.5 MW of Devighat to Indian through Indian Exchange (IEX). After Kali Gandaki A, Nepal’s export to India will reach 177.7 MW. Under IEX, the electricity can be sold in a competitive bidding in Indian market.

After exporting 39 MW of Electricity from Trishuli and Devighat,

Buoyed by surplus rainfall this year, Nepal is exporting surplus electricity to India through its power exchange market for the second consecutive year, state owned power utility body, the (NEA) has said

Nepal started export of surplus electricity to India from Thursday June 2. Nepal became an energy surplus country ever since the 456MW upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project came into operation last year.

For Saturday, NEA sold its electricity optimum Rs 19.2 and lowest price is Rs.4.08. However average price is Rs.11.48. Nepal has get permission to sell up to 364 MW of electricity in the Indian market on the competitive price.

In November 2021, the Energy Exchange under India's had granted permission to Nepal after persistent lobbying from Kathmandu, as the is now in a position to sell its surplus energy, according to a report in The newspaper. The continuous rainfall in recent months is the reason why Nepal has managed to remain energy surplus this year, the NEA said.

"We have started selling 37.7MW of electricity to Indian buyers starting from 12.15am on Thursday," the Post reported, quoting NEA spokesperson, Suresh Bhattarai.

"We have already sent a proposal to India Energy Exchange (IEX) for selling equivalent power on Friday also," Bhattarai said. Nepal Electricity Authority Power Ministry NEA Kathmandu Post Benefits of customized health insurance

Power generated from the 24MW Trishuli and 15MW Devighat power plants were sold on Thursday, he added. "The average price of the electricity has been maintained at INR 6 per unit," said, another NEA official.

"The NEA will earn around Rs10 million by selling electricity on Thursday and prices may vary on different days," Shahi said. This is the second year in a row that the Nepal is selling electricity to India through its exchange market.

NEA had traded 39 MW power generated from the same hydropower projects, 24 MW from Trishuli hydropower and 15 MW from Devighat powerhouse, in the IEX in November.

Last month, NEA had invited bids from Indian companies to sell its 200MW surplus energy in the upcoming monsoon season under a long-term power purchase agreement. During the recent visit of Nepal Prime Minister Deuba to India, Nepal had received approval from the Indian side to export up to 364 MW of electricity to the Indian energy market.

The IEX under India's Power Ministry had granted NEA permission to supply additional 326 MW to be traded in the Indian power exchange market. The permission for additional power supply to India includes 140 MW from NEA-owned Kali Gandaki A, 68 MW from, 67 MW from Marsyangdi, and 51 MW from private sector Green Ventures Ltd 52.4 MW Likhu-4. The state-owned power utility body said in a statement that it would sell surplus energy from July 1 to November 29.

Nepal became an energy surplus ever since the 456MW Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project came into full operation in August last year, the Himalayan Times report said in November last year