Kathmandu Logs 7 New Cases

June 5, 2022, 5:02 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1576 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 7 infections, Kathmandu district records all 7 \.

With 9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,196.

