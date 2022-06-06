Russia Will Strike If Long-Range Rocket Systems Are Supplied To Ukraine: Putin

June 6, 2022, 7:06 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that his country will strike facilities if long-range rocket systems are supplied to Ukraine.

Putin made the comments in an interview aired by Russia's state-run TV on Sunday. The US government announced last week that it would send four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to Ukraine.

Putin stressed that the ranges of the rocket systems are similar to ones previously owned by Ukraine, and said there is nothing new about that.

But Putin said that if long-range rockets are supplied to Ukraine, Russia will employ weapons to strike at targets it has not yet been hitting. He added that Russia has weapons in sufficient quantities for the purpose.

The Ukrainian military said Russian bombers flying over the Caspian Sea fired five cruise missiles toward Kyiv on Sunday. It added one of them was destroyed. But local media reported that the other four hit a rail car repair facility in the capital, wounding one person.

The National Guard under Ukraine's internal affairs ministry on Sunday uploaded a video on its social media page that it says shows Russian armored vehicles destroyed in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said about 31,150 Russian soldiers were killed between February 24 and June 5.

