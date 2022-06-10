Russian Attack Caused Damage Of Over $100 Billion Equivalent Ukraine Infrastructure

June 10, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

A Ukrainian university says the damage to the country's infrastructure from the Russian invasion has reached 103.9 billion dollars.

The Kyiv School of Economics gave the estimates in a report released on Thursday.

The report said direct damage to residential buildings had amounted to 39.3 billion dollars as of Wednesday. The figure for roads was estimated at 30 billion dollars, industrial enterprises and factories at 11.4 billion dollars, civilian airports at 6.8 billion dollars, and railway stations and rolling stock at 2.6 billion dollars.

The report also showed increasing damage to medical facilities and schools.

It said secondary and higher educational institutions have suffered 1.6 billion dollars' worth of damage, healthcare institutions 1.1 billion dollars and kindergartens 500 million dollars.

