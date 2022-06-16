Nepal Exported Electricity To India At Higher Prices Than

Nepal has been receiving a higher price exporting electricity from India through the competitive market.

Nepal has been exporting an average of Rs. 100 to Rs.150 million of electricity to India since Nepal started the export of electricity to India two weeks ago. However, Nepal has been selling electricity to India at a better price than Nepal.

The NEA earlier started selling 37.7 MW of electricity generated by its 24 MW Trishuli and 15 MW Devighat power plants on June 2

Nepal imported electricity from India last winter at an average price of Rs.9.7. However, Nepal has been expecting electricity from India by Rs.11.38 on average.

At the current rate, Nepal can export energy to India between Rs.15 to Rs.20 billion. There is a possibility to export electricity to India annually in the range of Rs.70 billion.

Nepal has been importing electricity from India in three different modalities. Under the short-term bilateral system, Nepal has been importing electricity from India at an average price of Rs.6.65 to Rs. 6.59

Nepal has also been importing electricity from the Indian state of Bihar on a necessary basis. Nepal pays Rs.9.89 per unit.

NEPAL’s power plants started generating surplus energy. Nepal has been selling electricity under India Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) and there is a fluctuation in price under the IEX system.