Lumbini Province Announces To Displace LPG From All Ministries By September 16

June 17, 2022, 12:14 p.m.

Lumbini Province has announced that it will displace all the LPG from the provincial ministries by September 16.

Lumbini Provincial Government has announced that all ministries within the province will displace LPG by September 16. Presenting the annual budget of 2079/080 of Lumbini Province, minister of financial affairs and cooperatives Krisshna Dhoj Khadka has announced this.

He said that to increase target set for electricity consumption, the province is launching a campaign in a slogan ‘leave LPG, connect electricity. In the first phase, the LPG will be displaced in the Ministry and gradually all the LPG will be displaced from concerned offices.

Minister Khadka also announced to make necessary arrangement to distribution of electric stoves freely to the master students. Under the campaign, the ministry has also allocated the budget expand and enhance electricity supply. He also said that the solar and improved smokeless stoves, bio-gas and solar will be will be encouraged.

