Bangladesh Participates In Nepal Trade Fair

A five-day trade fair, organized by the Nepal Chamber of Commerce, was inaugurated on Thursday (16 June 2022) at the Nepalese capital. Rt. Hon’ble Prime Minister of Nepal Mr. Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated the event at a simple ceremony at the national exhibition hall of Kathmandu.

Around 50 Bangladeshi traders - mostly women entrepreneurs - representing various sectors - such as garments, ceramics, handicrafts, jute and leather products are participating in the fair. Bangladesh has been designated as the country partner in this event, which is the first-ever international fair being organized in Nepal after the Covid pandemic.

Bangladesh's participation is coordinated by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the Bangladesh Embassy in Nepal in association with the SME Foundation of Bangladesh. Presided over by President of Nepal Chamber of Commerce Rajendra Malla, the inaugural ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury as a

special guest.