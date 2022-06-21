Nepal Actor Receives Emmy Award

For the first time, a Nepali actor won a prestigious Emmy Award. Actor and documentarian Jaswant Dev Shrestha has received the popular American television Emmy Award for his cultural film Saraswati Puja. He is the first Nepali to receive the Emmy Award.

His three documentaries on festival series including Festival of Dashain, Festival of Saraswati Puja and Festival of Maha Shivaratri were nominated for the prestigious American Television Emmy Award, he received an award from Saraswati Puja.

The National Academy of Television Arts And Sciences Pacific Southwest presented Shrestha with the Emmy Statuette for winning the outstanding achievement in the religion category amid a grand ceremony reports The Rising Nepal,

Shrestha mentioned in his social media profile Facebook as an award-winning actor and 9-times Emmy Awards Nominated Documentarian. However, this award is his first Emmy award.

‘Festival’ is a five-part documentary series produced by Shrestha, which seeks to show the religious myths, traditions and cultural diversity of Nepal.