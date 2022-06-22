Chinese Contractors Resume Works In Kathmandu-Terai Fast Track Expressway

Following the written assurance to increase the manpower and bring tunnel boring equipment, China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd and Poly Changda Engineering Co Ltd resumed work in Kathmandu-Terai Madhes Expressway.

Chinese contractors resumed work from June 18.

With the recommendation from Korean Consultant, Nepal Army agreed to allow two Chinese companies to resume work media reports. The Nepal Army (NA) on June 3 suspended Chinese contractors for failing to expedite construction work on the Kathmandu-Terai Fast Track Expressway.

The government in its policy and programs last week had mentioned completing the Terai-Kathmandu fast track on time, i.e. by 2081 BS, reported

The Nepal Army had signed two separate contracts with China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd and Poly Changda Engineering Co Ltd last year for the construction of three tunnels, a few bridges, and a partial road under the Fast Track project.

Both the Chinese companies have been informed about the suspension by sending a letter on May 23. However, the period of suspension has not been mentioned.

The under-construction Kathmandu-Terai Madhes Expressway, under the management of the Army, is a project of national pride and strategic importance.

The fast track, an Asian Highway Standard Primary Class A standard road, will have three tunnels and bridges. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 175 billion. The length of the four-lane expressway will be 72.5 km.

This road will pass through Khokna of Lalitpur, Kathmandu, and Makwanpur and reach Nijgadh of Bara district.