Government To Supply Electricity In Subsidized Rate To Reduce LPG: Minister Badu

June 22, 2022, 12:19 p.m.

Minister of Industry, Trade, Commerce and Supply Dilendra Prasad Badu informed the House of Representatives that the government has already formulated a policy to minimize the consumption of LPG in cooking. He said that that the government will supply electricity in reduce tariff to encourage the people to go for electricity.

Informing the House of Representatives the reason behind the price increase, minister Badu said Nepal Oil Corporation has already in the loss of over Rs.50 billion in the last four months. To send the payment to Indian Oil and maintain the supply of petroleum products, NOC has no option other than to adjust the price of petroleum at par the price of international level.

Minister Badu has made it clear that the government will supply electricity in subsidized tariff. Earlier, CPN-UML obstructed the house seeking clarification from minister.

