Only Massive Use Of Electricity Can Minimise The Import Of LPG: NOC CEO

Executive director of Nepal Oil Corporation Umesh Prasad Thani said that people cannot use induction in the current rate of electricity. Thani suggested that the government should encourage the people to use more electric appliances reducing the current tariff rate.

He said that the cooking food and the electricity is expensive the LPG at present. Thani reminded us that Nepal Electricity Authority’s Tariff is higher than the LPG. He said that NOC is ready to transfer LPG subsidy money to electricity.

Thani said that encouraging people toward electric cooking can reduce the import of LPG drastically reducing the stress on Nepal’s foreign currency reserve.

He warned that the country is heading towards a dangerous situation in terms of energy management.

“If the government does not take immediate initiative for energy management, the country’s energy system will collapse,” said Thani, at a meeting of the Sustainable Development and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives.

He said that Nepal has to learn from the crisis of Sri Lanka. The government needs to inform the correct state of energy to the public. Sri Lanka faced the crisis because it did not say the state of energy before the crisis. We also need to inform people What is the state of the economy, and why the prices of petroleum products have been increasing?

Just blaming that NOC has increased the process and the government does not reduce the taxes, we need to seriously think about the economic state of the country.

He presented an alarming scenario of the import of LPG in the country. Nepal imported 35,000 Metric tons of LPG in April last year. However, Nepal has imported 48,000 Metric tons of LPG this year in the same month

He said that the use of LPG has increased drastically day by day and the country is heading towards a dangerous situation.

Thani said that NOC has been selling LPG with a loss of Rs.751 per cylinder. He said that the government should take the energy management issue seriously. Nepal imported 45000 metric tons of LPG in April-May, 48,400 in May and the middle of June.

“Nepal imported petroleum products worth Rs. 158 billion by June 14, 2021. This year Nepal imported petroleum products worth Rs. 270 billion by middle June 4, 2022. The state of petroleum products is like this. At least, we need to change our behavior. The country’s situation is very dangerous. We all need to think about this,” said Thani.