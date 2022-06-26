Kathmandu Valley Logs 15 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1077 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 15 nfections, Kathmandu district records 10 cases and Bhaktapur 5.

With 21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,533

.