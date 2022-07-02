COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 33 New Cases And 16 Recoveries

July 2, 2022, 8:11 p.m.

With 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,762.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1201 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 33 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1266 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 11 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 314 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 308 patients are placed in home isolation and 6 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 3 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 16 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967496 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

