COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 53 New Cases And 20 Recoveries

July 3, 2022, 4:30 p.m.

With 53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,801.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 1162 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 53 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 958 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 14 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 333 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 324 patients are placed in home isolation and 9 are admitted to hospitals. Out of the 3 are in ICU and one in a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 20 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967516 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 percent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19-related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

