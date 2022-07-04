Indian Ambassador To Nepal Srivastava Calls On Minister Karki

Indian ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, at the latter's office at Singha Durbar today.
During the meeting, the Minister and the newly appointed envoy dwelt on issues of bilateral relations and mutual interests, according to the personal secretariat of Minister Karki, who is also the Government spokesperson.
