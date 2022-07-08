Former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo Shot To Death

People across Japan are coming to terms with the shocking death of one of the nation's most influential modern leaders.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was shot and killed at a Friday campaign event. His alleged attacker was arrested at the scene NHK reported.

A doctor who treated Abe said a team of more than twenty spent four hours fighting to save him. Doctor Fukushima Hidetada of Nara Medical University said, "We tried to resuscitate him but, unfortunately, he died at 5:03 p.m."

The attack happened in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Abe had been touring the country to support Liberal Democratic Party candidates running in this weekend's Upper House election.

Shortly before noon, he began a campaign speech, and then two shots rang out. In the minutes that followed, Abe collapsed and security tackled a male suspect.

Police are holding Yamagami Tetsuya in relation to the killing. The 41-year-old suspect lives in Nara City. Defense Ministry sources confirm he served with the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years.

PM Deuba Sends A Message Of Condolence

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba sent a message of condolences to the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on the passing away of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. The Prime Minister strongly condemned the heinous attack.

In the message, Prime Minister Deuba has stated that late Abe was a visionary statesman, a charismatic leader and a relentless champion of democratic values and ideals. He has also stated that Abe’s demise is an irreparable loss not only for Japan but also for the world at large.

Prime Minister Deubahas further mentioned thatlate Abe was a close friend and well-wisher of Nepal and recalled his contributions to further promoting and consolidating the friendly ties between Nepal and Japan during his long tenure as Prime Minister of Japan.

Prime Minister Deubaextended condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members of late Prime Minister Abe.