Shine Resunga Development Bank Launches DigiShine To foster a culture of Digital Banking

Shine Resunga Development Bank has launched DigiShine, an online web portal that offers variety of new online services to its customers through a single window. Customers can open online accounts and apply for services like mobile banking, internet banking, QR code, debit cards, demat, and MyShare without physically visiting the bank through Digi Shine Web Portal https://webservices.srdb.com.np/ . Customers can also register for free services like mobile and online banking, My Share, CRN number registration and information, QR code registration and password reset, and debit card registration from the same web portal.

The development bank is optimistic that this kind of service would create greater value to its customers and foster a culture of digital banking. The bank is currently offering free withdrawals of cash using a debit card at any bank or financial institution connected to the Visa network in order to encourage digital transactions.

Headquartered in Butwal, Rupandehi district, Shine Resunga Development Bank prioritizes easy financial access for both urban and rural customers following all the directives issued by Nepal Rastra Bank and other prevailing laws and regulations. The bank is currently providing banking services through 84 branch offices, 1 extension counter and 15 ATM networks in 5 provinces and is in the process of opening 2 more ATM terminals in different locations soon.