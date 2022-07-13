Induction Campaign

Targeting to cover a bigger urban population, Food Management And Trading Company Ltd (MTF), a government undertaking enterprises, has launched the distribution of induction at reduce prices.

Started two weeks ago, the company is selling Media brands Induction the prices of Rs.4000.00 with the reduction of Rs.800.00 in each induction. Nara Bahadur Basnet, sales officer of Bagmati Province Office in Maitighar, said that the company has been selling 230 pieces daily. The prices include the 15 percent of VAT. According to Basnet, the original price of induction was Rs.4700.00 with VAT.

“We still have a good stuck of inductions and we are planning to bring infrad and other e-cooking devices to supply in subsidies prices,” said Basnet. “The Number of numbers of people, who have been visiting our stall, has increased,” said Basnet.

As soon as the company has started to sell the induction in subsidy, private sector companies have also started to reduce the prices.CG has already announced the reduction of 20 percent in its induction brand.

The popularity of induction cooktops has skyrocketed in recent days. This has come after the government started campaign to promote electric cooking in Nepalese households to limit the use of LPG.

This campaign has been brought to light in an attempt to transition the nation into energy independence and make use of green energy. This campaign was also promoted by Minister of Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal.

CG Network

Along with government sector, the companies like CG have massively mobilized its outlet to sell induction throughout the country with 20 percent reduction. CG is now selling its 2000 Watt induction at the cost of Rs.3720.00.

As its popularity soars, many people are looking for the best induction cooktops that are currently available in the market. Along with purchasing through visiting the stalls, dozens of online shopping centers are offering the induction and other electric cooking appliances in subsidy rates.

Powered by a 2,100-watt motor, Philips HD4928 is based on electromagnetic induction technology. This cooktop delivers high heating efficiency, ensuring that your food is cooked with less energy consumption and at a faster rate. Not only does it come with a feather-touch panel but also has a 0 to 3-hour timer that works well with a wide range of dishes. This Philips induction cooktop is perfect for Nepalese households with 6 preset menus and a high-quality glass panel.

Crompton is one of the rising electric appliance brands in the country. The Crompton Insta serve 2000 induction cooktop could be a good choice for your home as it heats up efficiently while consuming less energy. Marked at 2000 watts, this induction cooktop weighs 2 kg 340 g and has a dimension of 30 x 20 x 13 Centimeters. It can be easily found in the market at the approximate price of Rs. 5000.

This Prestige induction cooktop is powered by a 1,900-watt motor and comes with an intelligent computer control procedure that automatically manages the power consumption based on the menu selected. It has a feather-touch control panel and supports different local menus. This Prestige induction cooktop is a high-performance and featured-packed option that is a perfect fit for Nepali kitchens.

Among all the induction cooktops we have mentioned, this comes as the best budget-friendly induction cooktop. Although the features and efficiency are not as brilliant as the previously mentioned ones, this does the perfect job for decent use for a family kitchen. This Pigeon cooktop comes with an 1800-watt motor and an elegant design. It has dual heat sensors that help in faster cooking. Its feather-touch panel is user-friendly and includes one-touch access to 7 different local menus.

Baltra Electric Infrared Induction Cooktop 2000W BIC 121 Sensible. Baltra Electric Infrared Induction Cooktop BIC 121 Sensible is powered by a 2000W motor which provides steady heat for easy cooking at home. This induction cooktop is suitable for all metallic and non-metallic cookware. Some of the features that are available in this stove are a digital display, automatic power-off, and adjustable power control as per the cooking needs, shockproof body, and feather-touch button operation. Besides this, it is eco-friendly and radiation-free. It also comes with a 1-year warranty and costs around Rs. 4000 in the market.

Similarly, wide variety of made in china brand induction and electric cooking appliances are available in Kathmandu The prices ranges from Rs.2500.00 to 4000.00. Although Chinese are cheaper, they are not sure. Made in China is dominating the rice cooking sector.

Although the Ministry is yet to come up with a guideline, induction are reaching the large numbers of kitchen of Kathmandu Valley and other urban city. Given the growing market, some private houses have already stated to assembling induction.

Field report by Madan Poudel