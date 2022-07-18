Government Provides Rs.7 Billion To Nepal Oil Corporation

Government Provides Rs.7 Billion To Nepal Oil Corporation

July 18, 2022, 7:46 a.m.

The government is to provide a loan of Rs 7 billion to Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) to make the supply of petroleum products smooth.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers on July 15 decided to provide the amount to NOC, the state-owned petroleum importer and supplier, to pay the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) the dues it owes to the latter due to the adjustment in the price of petroleum products.

Addressing a news conference organized at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology today to make the Council of Ministers' decisions public, Communications Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki informed that the Ministry of Finance has decided to provide the amount to NOC as it was short of money to pay to the IOC.

The Council of Ministers has likewise decided to provide through the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, to NOC Rs 598 million 680 thousand, the amount in lieu of price adjustment in terms of infrastructure tax on petroleum products.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 218 New Cases
Jul 18, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 386 New Cases And 48 Recoveries and One Death
Jul 18, 2022
Major General Thapa Was Appointed Head Of Mission And Force Commander Of Disengagement Observer Force
Jul 18, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Sudurpaschim
Jul 18, 2022
Maoist Centre Chair Prachanda And BJP President Nadda Hold Talks
Jul 17, 2022

More on Economy

Nepal Extended Ban Continues On Import Of Jeep, Car And Van, Motorcycle And Smartphone By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Global IME Bank Receives “Euromoney Award For Excellence- Nepal Best Bank 2022” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
FNCCI Senior Vice President Dhakal Urges NRN To Open Account In Nepali Banks In Foreign Currency By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
World Bank Approves $100 Million To Support Key Reforms For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
The Year 2020/021: Dark Year Of NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Nepal And World Bank Sign $80 Million Project To Improve Water Supply And Sanitation Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 218 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 386 New Cases And 48 Recoveries and One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2022
Major General Thapa Was Appointed Head Of Mission And Force Commander Of Disengagement Observer Force By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2022
India’s Regional Party Urged India To Intervene In Sri Lanka Crisis By Agencies Jul 18, 2022
India Logs 20,528 New Covid Cases, 49 Deaths In 24 Hours By Agencies Jul 18, 2022
India Visit Fruitful: Maoist Chairman Prachanda By Agencies Jul 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75