Kathmandu Valley Logs 154 New Cases

July 19, 2022, 3:55 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1644 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 91 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 154 infections, Kathmandu district records 119 cases, 30 in Lalitpur and 5 Bhaktapur.

With 268 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 981,062.

