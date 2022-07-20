Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected As New President Of Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected As New President Of Sri Lanka

July 20, 2022, 5:26 p.m.

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new President of Sri Lanka in an election held in parliament on Wednesday.

Soon after winning the election, Wickremesinghe addressed the parliament, calling on all legislators including the opposition parliamentarians to unite and work together with him to lead Sri Lanka out of the current economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe got 134 votes from parliamentarians in a secret ballot that took place in parliament.

Out of 225 parliamentarians, 223 voted on the ballot and there were four invalid votes.

Another two candidates parliamentarian of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Dullas Alahapperuma, and National People's Power leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake got 82 votes and three votes, respectively.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from the post of president last week following massive protests amid a severe economic crisis in the South Asian country.

Following his resignation, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that Wickremesinghe, who was the prime minister then, was appointed acting president.

Agencies

Wildlife Poaching: Chitwan National Park Records 37 Rhino Deaths In A Year
Jul 20, 2022
China-backed First Large Relic Restoration Completed In Nepal
Jul 20, 2022
CNI Says Production Capacity Of Businesses Drops
Jul 20, 2022
SEE’s Results Will Publish By Monday
Jul 20, 2022
60 Per Cent Of Paddy Plantation Completed
Jul 19, 2022

More on South Asia

Sri Lanka President Tenders Resignation Formally By Agencies 5 days, 12 hours ago
Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez To Resign On July 13; Agreement On All-party Government By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Sri Lankan Government Announces No Fuel For Private Vehicles, Only Essential Services Until July 10 By Agencies 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Bhutan’s Water Woes By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Bhutan’s Fiscal Deficit Has Increased By Agencies 3 weeks, 6 days ago
Bhutan Learns A Lesson From Nepal And Sri Lanka To Avoid Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Wildlife Poaching: Chitwan National Park Records 37 Rhino Deaths In A Year By Agencies Jul 20, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 216 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 340 New Cases, 46 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2022
Uncomfortable Truths About Climate Change By Dipak Gyawali Jul 20, 2022
Ideological Differences Should Not Obscure Common Interests Of Maoist-Center And BJP: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2022
China-backed First Large Relic Restoration Completed In Nepal By Agencies Jul 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75