COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 216 New Cases And 86 Recoveries

July 23, 2022, 5:59 p.m.

With 216 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 982,319

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1088 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 216 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1908 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 119cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2971 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2832 patients are placed in home isolation and 139 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 25 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 86 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 968,394 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,954.

