Nepal Requests India To Provide Air Entry Point To GBIA

July 23, 2022, 8:06 a.m.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha has raised the issue of providing air entry points for Bhairahawa’s Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) with the Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava.

Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Minister Shrestha on Friday and during that meeting, the minister discussed about the air points and noted how it would reduce the cost and time of flights to GBIA and decrease mid-air traffic jams. For his part, Ambassador Srivastava assured that a decision on the matter would be taken soon.

The two also discussed other dimensions of the relationship present between Nepal and India and Shrestha expressed confidence that that relationship would reach new heights during Srivastava’s tenure.

Minister Shrestha also raised the need to take the projects related to the Ramayan Circuit and the development of the greater Janakpur area forward.

Stating that the government had prioritised the revival of the tourism sector in the post-pandemic situation, Shrestha also talked about the activities to be done to bring more Indian tourists to Nepal.

Agencies

