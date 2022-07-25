Kathmandu Valley Logs 295 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 295 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3084 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 295 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 242 infections, Kathmandu district records 242 cases, 36 in Lalitpur and 17 in Bhaktapur.

With 453 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 984,075