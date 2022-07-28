Falsified, Distorted News A Blow To Society: PM Deuba

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has highlighted the importance of flow of the fact-based news to the public saying that falsified news information is a blow to democracy.

Prime Minister Deuba said so while inaugurating the new building of the national news agency, Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) this morning.

The PM lauded the RSS for its great role in disseminating factual news. He said the RSS has played a pivotal role in delivering fact-based information to the public and thus it has supported the public’s right to information.

PM Deuba said that the RSS has delivered ethical and truthful information to the public as mentioned in the constitution. RSS