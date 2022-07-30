Kathmandu Valley Logs 211 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 211 New Cases

July 30, 2022, 5:38 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 211 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in1779 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 211 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 211 infections, Kathmandu district records 155 cases, 44 in Lalitpur and 12 in Bhaktapur.

With 292 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 986,100

