COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 496 New Cases And 297 Recoveries And One Death

July 31, 2022, 4:28 p.m.

With 496 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 986,596

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2651 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 496 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 3195 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 124 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4567 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4424 patients are placed in home isolation and 143 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 33 are in ICU and Five in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 496 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 970,062 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,967.

