Nepal, Maldives To Join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.As Observer

Nepal, Maldives To Join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.As Observer

Aug. 1, 2022, 9:10 a.m.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization starts a major expansion five years after India and Pakistan became its full members in 2017.

Iran will get full member status, becoming the ninth member of SCO and the process has also started for giving Belarus full membership. Afghanistan and Mongolia are also pushing for an upgrade from Observer status to full membership.

None of the other countries on the list will get full member status, they are poised to get observer status and dialogue partner status, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdul Aziz Kamilov said on the sidelines of the ongoing SCO Foreign Ministers Ministerial in Samarkand.

Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will sign pacts to get dialogue partner status and the process of giving Bahrain and Maldives the same status will begin at the Samarkand SCO Summit to be held in September, Kamilov added. Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal will get Observer status.

From the Indian subcontinent, this will mean four countries in SCO – India, Pakistan, Nepal and the Maldives.

SCO.gif

Commenting on the proposed expansion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, “It is especially symbolic that a kind of line is being formed for the summit among those wishing to become full members of the SCO or join as observers and dialogue partners.’’

The SCO Foreign Ministers Ministerial is being attended among others by S Jaishankar (India,) Wang Yi (China), Russia's Sergey Lavrov (Russia) and Bilawal Bhutto (Pakistan).

The foreign ministers who participated in the meeting fully affirmed the important role played by the SCO in consolidating the strategic mutual trust among member states, promoting regional development and prosperity, and deepening people-to-people bonds. They believed that solidarity and coordination should be further strengthened, and multilateralism should be activated, so as to adapt to the rapidly changing international situation.

They agreed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation, improve the level of regional connectivity, and believed that the SCO will play a greater role in promoting the stability of international production and supply chains.

They also pledged to make good use of the rich cultural resources of countries in the region and strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation. They discussed the establishment of the SCO Development Bank and agreed to advance the SCO membership expansion process in an orderly manner.

All parties spoke highly of the work of Uzbekistan which holds the SCO's rotating presidency and supported the SCO Secretariat and regional anti-terrorist agencies to strengthen their own construction and provide stronger guarantees for the organization's cooperation in various fields.

The meeting made comprehensive preparations for the SCO summit in the city of Samarkand to be held this autumn, and also adopted draft documents that will be submitted to the summit for deliberation.

Photo and news Xinhua

Agencies

Minister Bhusal Warned To Cancel Hydropower License
Aug 01, 2022
Unprecedented Crisis Is Looming Around The World: Experts
Aug 01, 2022
India Logs 19,673 New Covid Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours
Aug 01, 2022
Ukraine grain exports may restart From Today: Turkey Official:
Aug 01, 2022
Is Bhutan’s Economy Headed For A Crisis?
Jul 31, 2022

More on National

India Supported The Construction Of School Building In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
EU Ambassador Nona Deprez In Sudurpaschim: Learning From Field By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Wildlife: Nepal’s Tiger Population Reaches 355 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
US Assistant Secretary Of State Lu Delivered US Secretary Of State’s Award For Corporate Excellence To Purnaa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
Forty-one Percent Elected Representatives At Local Level Are Below 40 Years By Agencies 5 days, 7 hours ago
EC Is Preparing To Hold HoR, PA Elections On November 20: Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nag Panchami 2022 In Nepal: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2022
Minister Bhusal Warned To Cancel Hydropower License By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Unprecedented Crisis Is Looming Around The World: Experts By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
India Logs 19,673 New Covid Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Ukraine grain exports may restart From Today: Turkey Official: By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75