COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 509 New Cases And 299 Recoveries

With 509 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 987,737

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2762 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 509 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2653 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 305 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5144 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4985 patients are placed in home isolation and 159 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 38 are in ICU and Five in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 299 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 970,625 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,968.