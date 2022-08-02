COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 509 New Cases And 299 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 509 New Cases And 299 Recoveries

Aug. 2, 2022, 4:59 p.m.

With 509 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 987,737

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2762 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 509 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2653 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 305 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5144 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4985 patients are placed in home isolation and 159 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 38 are in ICU and Five in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 299 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 970,625 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,968.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 313 New Cases
Aug 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province
Aug 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 456 New Cases
Aug 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 632 New Cases And 264 Recoveries And One Death
Aug 01, 2022
India Supported The Construction Of School Building In Nepal
Aug 01, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 313 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 456 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 632 New Cases And 264 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 313 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 496 New Cases And 297 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 211 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Lumbini Cable Car Will Start From Coming January: Chandra Dhakal By Agencies Aug 02, 2022
GMR To Start Construction Of Upper Karnali In Two Years By Agencies Aug 02, 2022
Biden Urges Russia To Engage In Nuclear Talks By Agencies Aug 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2022
Four Members Of A Family Found Dead In Kavresthali, Kathmandu By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Nepal, Maldives To Join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.As Observer By Agencies Aug 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75