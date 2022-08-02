Kathmandu Valley Confirms 313 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 313 New Cases

Aug. 2, 2022, 5 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 313 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2762 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 313 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 313 infections, Kathmandu district records 253 cases, 36 in Lalitpur and 24 in Bhaktapur.

With 509 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 987,737

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 509 New Cases And 299 Recoveries
Aug 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province
Aug 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 456 New Cases
Aug 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 632 New Cases And 264 Recoveries And One Death
Aug 01, 2022
India Supported The Construction Of School Building In Nepal
Aug 01, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 509 New Cases And 299 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 456 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 632 New Cases And 264 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 313 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 496 New Cases And 297 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 211 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Lumbini Cable Car Will Start From Coming January: Chandra Dhakal By Agencies Aug 02, 2022
GMR To Start Construction Of Upper Karnali In Two Years By Agencies Aug 02, 2022
Biden Urges Russia To Engage In Nuclear Talks By Agencies Aug 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2022
Four Members Of A Family Found Dead In Kavresthali, Kathmandu By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Nepal, Maldives To Join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.As Observer By Agencies Aug 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75