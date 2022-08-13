Kathmandu Valley Logs 94 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1399 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 94 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 94 infections, Kathmandu district records 47 cases, 41 in Lalitpur and 6 in Bhaktapur.

With 162 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 992727.