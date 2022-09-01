Babita Basnet’s Book Samay Sakshi Unveiled

Babita Basnet’s Book Samay Sakshi Unveiled

Sept. 1, 2022, 7:29 a.m.

Former Governor and imminent civil society leader Himalaya Sumsher Rana, imminent poet Bhuvan Dhungana, author Babita Basnet and her father and mother jointly unveiled the book Samaya Sakshi (Witness of Time).

Babita-Basnet222.jpg

Published by Book Hill Publication, the book is based on senior journalist Babita Basnet travel during her carrier as a journalist, and women's rights activist.

Addressing the gathering, the first governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Himalaya Sumsher Rana said the book is a personal experience of the author Basnet with full of interesting events.

samay-sakshi-.jpg

Poet and literature critic Dhungana commented that the book is merely an expression of the author’s observation. As the title, the book observes the time and events. She said one of the main weaknesses of the book is that it has not described any important and interesting places the writer visited.

Author Babita Basnet said that the book is her own collection and notes of the observation of the events and people. Defending her decision, she said that one can easily read the decryption of the place through Google.

Attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, Bhupendra Basnet, co-chair of Book Hill, expressed his happiness to publish Babita’s book.

