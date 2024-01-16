BOOK: On BP Ideology

Former President Ram Baran Yadav unveiled a book titled 'BP Bad (BP's Ideology)' at a function today. The book, published by BP Bichar Rastriya Samaj (BP Ideology National Society), contains articles written by scholars about BP Koirala's ideology and his thoughts on democracy, socialism, foreign policy, and the constitution.

Bashudev Khanal edited a 606-page book, the first of its kind in the market, focused on various aspects of Nepali Congress leader Koirala.

The book was published to mark the 48th National Unity and Reconciliation Day. Former president Dr. Yadav stated that Nepal does not have a leader with the stature of BP Koirala. He also mentioned that Koirala's thoughts and ideologies on democracy, nationalism, and socialism are still relevant to the country.

Dr. Yadav stated that global circumstances have recently undergone drastic changes, and new ideologies are emerging. However, the ideology of democracy and a liberal society remains unchanged. He mentioned that Nepal is on the right path with a constitution based on Republicanism, Federalism, and Secularism.

The former president urged intellectuals and political leaders to follow the new constitution while adhering to B.P. Koirala's ideology, as we cannot reverse the current political course.

Govinda Raj Joshi, the former General Secretary of Nepali Congress and Executive President of BPINS, stated that the book aims to showcase BP Koirala's ideas on nationalism, democracy, socialism, and the constitution.

Joshi emphasized that the publication of this book is crucial to prevent the distortion and perversion of Koirala's thoughts, which is prevalent in today's society.

Joshi stated that the book provides a comprehensive understanding of BP Koirala and his multifaceted ideology. In his final conversation with late Ganesh Raj Sharma, BP Koirala expressed concern that his followers might manipulate his views for personal gain. Unfortunately, the current leaders proved his fears to be true by inviting radical Maoist leaders as chief guests to the program organized to commemorate BP Day. Joshi was expelled from Nepali Congress for his unwavering support of Koirala.

The following individuals contributed to this work: Dr. Jayaraj Acharya, Dr. Bipin Adhikari, Dr. Dinesh Bhattarrai, Professor Dr. Ram Chandra Pokharel, Professor Dr. Badri Narayan Gautam, Professor Dr. Ram Prasad Gyawali, Professor Dr. Narayan Chalise, Dr. Bashudev Khanal, Dr. Vijaya Prasad Mishra, and Bhattarai Bandhu.

Moderated by Binaya Dhoj Chanda, General Secretary of BPINS, Dr. Bipin Adhikari contributed an article on BP's relations with the King, Communists, and other parties. He emphasized the importance of BP's thought in the present context.

Dr. Jaya Raj Acharya also spoke about BP's ideology on socialism and his impressive presentation at the global socialism forum. He described BP as a visionary personality who has even influenced global leaders.

Dr. Dinesh Bhattarai, foreign relations advisor to former prime minister late Sushil Koirala, writes about BP Koirala’s foreign policy in the context of present Nepal.

He highlights the importance of BP’s foreign policy in this context.

Editor Basudev Khanal also emphasizes the significance of the book. He stated that the book is the result of extensive research and the authors are highly qualified in their field.

Although he is expelled from Nepali Congress Party, former minister Joshi has been putting all his efforts to publish important documents and works of party’s ideologue BP Koirala. No matter where he is, Joshi is dedicating his life to the party’s tall leader Koirala when all so called Congress leaders are busy to maximize the benefits for the power.