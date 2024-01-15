Tens Of Thousands Of Devotees Gathered In Devghat Mela

On the occasion of the Maghe Sankranti festival, preparations for the fair to be held at the holy pilgrimage site Devghatdham have been completed. According to the Devghat Area Development Committee, the Maghe Sankranti Mela has been prepared to handle five lakh devotees.

Pilgrims from Nepal as well as neighboring India come to this religious place at the confluence of Nawalpur, Chitwan and Tanahun for the Maghe Sankranti Mela.