Tens Of Thousands Of Devotees Gathered In Devghat Mela

Tens Of Thousands Of Devotees Gathered In Devghat Mela

Jan. 15, 2024, 9:02 a.m.

On the occasion of the Maghe Sankranti festival, preparations for the fair to be held at the holy pilgrimage site Devghatdham have been completed. According to the Devghat Area Development Committee, the Maghe Sankranti Mela has been prepared to handle five lakh devotees.

Pilgrims from Nepal as well as neighboring India come to this religious place at the confluence of Nawalpur, Chitwan and Tanahun for the Maghe Sankranti Mela.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The World Bank And MoFA Host Events On Hedging Strategies
Jan 15, 2024
102 MW Middle Bhotekosi Starts Technical Testing Of The Structures
Jan 15, 2024
Yangri And Larke River Diversion Work Will Start Soon To Maintain Reliable Water Supply: PM Prachanda
Jan 15, 2024
Tharu Community Observed Magi With Fanfare
Jan 15, 2024
Makar Or Maghe Sankranti 2024: A Festival Of Religious Significant Of Hindus
Jan 15, 2024

More on Review

Life And Times Of Captain Bobby Bikram Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months ago
RUDRA RAJ PANDEY MEMORIAL Honoring Contribution By A Correspondent 9 months, 3 weeks ago
Status Quo? By Hemang Dixit 11 months, 2 weeks ago
Mulkaji Damodar Pande: The Forgotten War Hero of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 months, 3 weeks ago
Agros Woes By Hemang Dixit 11 months, 4 weeks ago
Nepal Dilemma By Hemang Dixit 1 year, 1 month ago

The Latest

Beyond Borders: Global Value Chains (GVCs) Role in Empowering Emerging Economies By LS Ghimire and Bindeswar Prasad Lekhak Jan 15, 2024
The World Bank And MoFA Host Events On Hedging Strategies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2024
102 MW Middle Bhotekosi Starts Technical Testing Of The Structures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2024
Yangri And Larke River Diversion Work Will Start Soon To Maintain Reliable Water Supply: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2024
Tharu Community Observed Magi With Fanfare By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2024
Makar Or Maghe Sankranti 2024: A Festival Of Religious Significant Of Hindus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75