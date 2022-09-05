Butwal-Lumbini Transmission Line Completed

Sept. 5, 2022, 8:12 a.m.

The construction of Butwal-Lumbini 132 kV transmission line has been completed. The 132 kV double-circuit transmission line from Yogikuti (Butwal) to Mainhiya was constructed to improve power supply in the Bhairahawa area of ​​Rupandehi and to control technical leakage.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal is scheduled to inaugurate the transmission line project on Monday.The Nepal Electricity Authority has already charged the 18-km Butwal-Lumbini transmission line from Butwal substation to Mainhiya substation and brought it into operation since July this year.

The new infrastructure can transmit about 200 megawatts of electricity. A substation of 132/33/11 kV has been constructed in Mainhiya.

There are two power transformers of 45 MVA capacity-- 33/11 kV and 16 MVA power transformers in the substation. Hari Prasad Pandey, chief of the project, said that with the commissioning of the transmission line, the electricity supply in Butwal, Bhairahawa area will be improved and the

NEA will be able to provide as much electricity to industries as they require.

According to the project, about 60 megawatts of electricity has been supplied to the industries and general people in the Bhairahawa area.

However, the demand for electricity from the industrial sector alone is 90 MW. The project is planned to supply 90 megawatts of electricity immediately with the completion of the project.

Later, if the demand increases, 200 MW electricity can be supplied from Mainhiya substation, said the NEA.

Source: NEA

Agencies

