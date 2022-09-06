COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 177 New Cases And 164 Recoveries

With 177 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998,167

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1981 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 177 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2609 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 123 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2457 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2308 patients are placed in home isolation and 149 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 35 are in ICU and 3 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 164 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 983,703 ases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,007