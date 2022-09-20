Kathmandu Valley Confirms 15 New Cases

Sept. 20, 2022, 4 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1535 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 15 infections, Kathmandu district records 13 cases, 1 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,355

