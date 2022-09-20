A Strong Earthquake Shakes Mexico, Tsunami Feared

A strong earthquake rocked the western part of Mexico on Monday.

The US Geological Survey says the quake struck the state of Michoacan at a depth of about 15 kilometers. It put the magnitude at 7.6.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says tsunami waves as high as three meters are possible along the coasts of Mexico.

It also warns that tsunami of less than 30 centimeters could be observed off the coasts of nine South American nations, including Colombia and Peru.