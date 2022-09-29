COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 25 New Cases And 70 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 25 New Cases And 70 Recoveries

Sept. 29, 2022, 4:40 p.m.

With 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,712

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1307 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 25 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1371 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 20 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1077 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1041 patients are placed in home isolation and 36 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 9 are in ICU.

Meanwhile,70 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 986,617 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 18 New Cases
Sep 29, 2022
CESIF Organizes Talk Program On Geopolitics and Foreign Engagement in Nepal
Sep 29, 2022
SAWTEE Organizes Roundtable Dialogue On Pathways To Enhance Export
Sep 29, 2022
Navratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda
Sep 29, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Madhesh Province
Sep 29, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 18 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
36 People Die Due To Dengue By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 18 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 31New Case, 52 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 76 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Chief Secretary Bairagi Among 25,000 Nepali Infected By Dengue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

FOREIGN SECRETARY’S INDIA VISIT Strengthening Relations By A Correspondent Sep 29, 2022
CHINESE HIGH-LEVEL VISIT Borders Open By A Correspondent Sep 29, 2022
PROYEL: Empowering Youth By Keshab Poudel Sep 29, 2022
CESIF Organizes Talk Program On Geopolitics and Foreign Engagement in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2022
SAWTEE Organizes Roundtable Dialogue On Pathways To Enhance Export By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2022
PATA Celebrates 47th Anniversary By Agencies Sep 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75