COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30New Case And 103 Recoveries

Sept. 30, 2022, 7:46 p.m.

With 30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999742.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 941 Real-Time Poly 30persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1594antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 33 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1004 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 968 patients are placed in home isolation and 36 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 9 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 103 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985720 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Fridnay reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

