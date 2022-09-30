New Khimti Transmission Line Construction Completed

The construction of the Ramechhap (Garjyang)-New Khimti 132 kilovolt (kV) double circuit transmission line has been completed.

The project has been constructed for the supply of the electricity generated by hydropower projects in the Khimti and Likhu river catchment areas.

The length of the transmission line is 31km, starting from Garjyang of Gokulganga Rural Municipality of Ramechhap and passing through Tamakoshi Rural Municipality of Dolakha and ending at New Khimti Substation at Sankhe (Fulasi) in Manthali Municipality-13 of Ramechhap.

A total of 105 towers have been constructed for the transmission line, according to the NEA.

Under the project, a new 132kV substation has been constructed at Garjyang and a 132 kV bay has been constructed at the new Khimti substation.

Three phase power transformers of 132/33 kV, 30MVA and 33/11kV, and 6/8 MVA capacity have been installed in the Garjyang substation.

As electricity will be supplied locally from the Garjyang substation, the electricity supply in that area will also be reliable and improve quality supply.

Foundation develops to supply 200 MW

Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising said that after the construction of transmission lines and substations, the infrastructure is ready for the supply of about 200 megawatts of electricity.

"The construction of the transmission line, which had been hampered due to local obstacles, has been completed and is being tested; now the test works are being carried out to bring it into operation in a few days," he said.

"Currently, the electricity generated by the 12 MW Upper Khimti and 7 MW Upper Khimti-II hydroelectric projects have been connected in an alternative arrangement. Now the situation of electricity wastage due to lack of transmission infrastructure has come to an end."

The landowners on the right side of the Garjyang-Khimti transmission line, demanding 100 percent compensation, obstructed the construction in Dharapani, Betali, Nammadi and Tamakoshi rural areas of Dolakha in Gokulganga Rural Municipality of Ramechhap.

In some places, the owners of land and houses that did not fall in the right of way did not allow the transmission line to be pulled, demanding compensation.

Project chief Anup Gautam said that with the continuous initiatives, efforts and cooperation with the locals, the local levels and administration, and the higher management of the authority, the obstacle to the construction of the transmission line has been removed and the construction of the project has been completed.