NEA To Supply Enough Electricity During Dashain Festivals

NEA To Supply Enough Electricity During Dashain Festivals

Oct. 1, 2022, 8:21 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has directed the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to provide sufficient electricity during the upcoming festivals.

Congratulating the high-ranking officials of the Authority in the ministry today, Minister Bhusal instructed them to work for the benefit of the common people and to provide electricity services to the people celebrating the festival, even though most of the employees will be on vacation.

Minister Bhusal said, "We should feel that serving the people is our duty. The quality of service should not be affected at any time.”

“There should be no weakness in the services provided by the NEA.”

She said that if the electricity goes out even for a while, people will be disappointed and asked them to be vigilant to prevent this from happening.

On that occasion, Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising instructed the employees to continue their service even in the face of dire situation and to be more active during the festivals.

High-ranking officials of the NEA took part in the programme.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Case And 96 Recoveries
Oct 01, 2022
Navaratri 2022 Sixth Day: Worshiping Katyayani Devi
Oct 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain And lightning is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 1
Oct 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New Cases
Sep 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30New Case And 103 Recoveries
Sep 30, 2022

More on Economy

BEEN Energy Efficient Building By A Correspondent 1 day, 6 hours ago
New Khimti Transmission Line Construction Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
SAWTEE Organizes Roundtable Dialogue On Pathways To Enhance Export By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
UPPER ARUN Power Of Four Digits By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 4 hours ago
Global IME Bank Introduces New Schemes In Deposit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Nepal’s Economy To Modestly Expand In FY2023: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Case And 96 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022
Navaratri 2022 Sixth Day: Worshiping Katyayani Devi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022
Putin Declares Annexation Of 4 Territories Of Ukraine To Russia By Agencies Oct 01, 2022
North Korea Launched Two More Ballistic Missiles: South Korean Officials By Agencies Oct 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain And lightning is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75