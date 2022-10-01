NEA To Supply Enough Electricity During Dashain Festivals

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has directed the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to provide sufficient electricity during the upcoming festivals.

Congratulating the high-ranking officials of the Authority in the ministry today, Minister Bhusal instructed them to work for the benefit of the common people and to provide electricity services to the people celebrating the festival, even though most of the employees will be on vacation.

Minister Bhusal said, "We should feel that serving the people is our duty. The quality of service should not be affected at any time.”

“There should be no weakness in the services provided by the NEA.”

She said that if the electricity goes out even for a while, people will be disappointed and asked them to be vigilant to prevent this from happening.

On that occasion, Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising instructed the employees to continue their service even in the face of dire situation and to be more active during the festivals.

High-ranking officials of the NEA took part in the programme.