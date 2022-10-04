Nepal, China Border Normalize

Nepal, China Border Normalize

Oct. 4, 2022, 6:02 p.m.

After closure for almost two years, Nepal-China border is completely normalize now. Following opening of the border, Nepalese goods stranded in China has started to come for Dashain festival.

“China side attaches great importance and makes every effort to ensure the smooth flow of land ports between China and Nepal. The central government of China and the government of the Xizang Autonomous Region have overcome the difficulties caused by the pandemic and make all efforts for the transportation and customs clearance of stranded Nepali goods,” writes Chinese Embassy in its Face Book page.

“With the joint efforts between China and Nepal, as of September 25, 120 cars and more than 3,000 tons of stranded Nepali import goods have all entered Nepal through the ports of Zhangmu and Kerung, providing a large amount of supplies for the Nepali people during the Dashain Festival. At present, the China-Nepal land port for goods export to Nepal is normal.”

Chinees goods entering from border1.jpg

chinese side of road.jpg

