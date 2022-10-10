19 People Killed And Few Missing In Recently Landslides, Floods

19 People Killed And Few Missing In Recently Landslides, Floods

Oct. 10, 2022, 7:19 a.m.

At least 19 people have died while one went missing in the last 24 hours of landslides and floods triggered by continuous rains in different parts of the country.

These people were killed in Jumla, Pyuthan, Salyan, Dhading, Jajarkot, Lamjung, and Dang districts, according to Dr. Dijan Bhattarai, Spokesperson and Under Secretary at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

In a total of 52 natural disaster cases that occurred in the 24 hours, five people have been injured. Among the total deceased, 12 were men and seven women. According to NDRRMA update, the highest rainfall was measured in Dadeldhura with 120 mm in the last 24 hours. According to an update of the NDRRMA, out of 187 rain measuring stations of the Meteorological Forecasting Division, 144 stations recorded rainfall.

Over 15,000 people affected by inundation in Nepalgunj

Inundations and floods after continuous rains in Nepalgunj of Banke district displaced nearly 5,000 households.

Breaking all the records so far, when the big flood in the Rapti River entered the Tikulipur settlement in Rapti Sonari Rural Municipality 2,400 families were displaced, according to the Banke Disaster Management Committee. About 3,000 locals have been displaced in the village alone.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

