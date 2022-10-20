COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 50 New Case And 51 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 50 New Case And 51 Recoveries

Oct. 20, 2022, 5:02 p.m.

With 50 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000325.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 798 Real-Time Poly 50 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 773 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 3 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 773 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 700 patients are placed in home isolation and 27 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 51 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987580 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanese Assistance For New Classrooms At Shree Himalaya Secondary School In Sankhuwasabha District
Oct 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 50 Recoveries
Oct 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 17 Recoveries
Oct 18, 2022
International Buddhist Society Of Nepal Provides Saline And Other Essential Medicines To Balangoda Base Hospital
Oct 18, 2022
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain Is Likely In Lumbini And Sudur Paschim
Oct 18, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 50 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 40 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 7 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Dengue Spreads All Over Nepal, 47 Deaths By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 26 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

British PM Liz Truss To Step Down Within A Week By Agencies Oct 20, 2022
CEC Thapaliaya Urges Media To Disseminate News Upholding Sanctity Of Elections By Agencies Oct 20, 2022
Rome Expo 2030 - People And Territories: Urban Regeneration, Inclusion, And Innovation By Vincenzo De Luca Oct 20, 2022
Japanese Assistance For New Classrooms At Shree Himalaya Secondary School In Sankhuwasabha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2022
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICTY TRADE Request Pending By Keshab Poudel Oct 20, 2022
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRITY TRADE Export Boom By A Correspondent Oct 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75