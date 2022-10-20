COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 50 New Case And 51 Recoveries

With 50 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000325.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 798 Real-Time Poly 50 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 773 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 3 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 773 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 700 patients are placed in home isolation and 27 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 51 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987580 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.