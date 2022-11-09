EC Urges All To Create Conducive Environment For Election Campaign

EC Urges All To Create Conducive Environment For Election Campaign

Nov. 9, 2022, 7:31 a.m.

The Election Commission (EC) has urged one and all to create a favourable environment for the political parties and candidates to carry out the publicity campaigns in a free, fair and fearless manner.

The EC has also called for security support to officials deployed for polls, monitoring officials, observers and voters.

Issuing directives to all 77 district administration offices through the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, the EC has asked to create free, fair and fearless polls environment adding that EC's serious attention was drawn to the issues made public through the social networking sites regarding the obstruction for the candidates in their publicity mission.

"It is EC's constitutional duty to maintain democratic values that every individual contesting the polls has fair and equal opportunity for competition," EC's Assistant Spokesperson Kamal Bhattarai said issuing a statement here today.(RSS)

Agencies

